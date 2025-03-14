Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Budget Boosts Water Security and Technological Innovation

The Tamil Nadu budget, presented by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, emphasizes sustainability and water security. It allocates Rs 675 crore for drinking water projects and establishes a Centre of Excellence in Coimbatore for pump technology. Social welfare schemes, including free bus travel for women, are also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-03-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 16:50 IST
Tamil Nadu's Budget Boosts Water Security and Technological Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government's latest budget, presented by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, underscores a firm commitment to sustainability and water security. Key initiatives include significant investments in drinking water projects across Erode, Mayiladuthurai, and Thiruvallur districts.

Speaking on the budget, Raveendra Bhat, Area Sales Director for Water Utility at Grundfos India, highlighted a Rs 675 crore allocation for modernizing drinking water projects, reflecting the government's alignment with the water technology sector's needs.

Moreover, the proposed Centre of Excellence in Coimbatore aims to advance pump water technologies, fostering research and collaboration for innovative solutions. The budget also outlines substantial social welfare allocations, including free bus travel and financial aid for women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025