Tamil Nadu's Budget Boosts Water Security and Technological Innovation

The Tamil Nadu government's latest budget, presented by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, underscores a firm commitment to sustainability and water security. Key initiatives include significant investments in drinking water projects across Erode, Mayiladuthurai, and Thiruvallur districts.

Speaking on the budget, Raveendra Bhat, Area Sales Director for Water Utility at Grundfos India, highlighted a Rs 675 crore allocation for modernizing drinking water projects, reflecting the government's alignment with the water technology sector's needs.

Moreover, the proposed Centre of Excellence in Coimbatore aims to advance pump water technologies, fostering research and collaboration for innovative solutions. The budget also outlines substantial social welfare allocations, including free bus travel and financial aid for women.

(With inputs from agencies.)