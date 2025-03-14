Left Menu

Fiery Engine Forces Emergency Landing for American Airlines Jet

An engine on an American Airlines jet caught fire after an emergency landing in Denver, prompting evacuation. All passengers survived, but 12 were hospitalized. The FAA is investigating, marking another incident questioning aviation safety. Recent incidents also hinder U.S. travel demand amid economic uncertainty, say airline CEOs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 17:47 IST
Fiery Engine Forces Emergency Landing for American Airlines Jet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, an American Airlines jet experienced an engine fire after being diverted to Denver, compelling an evacuation, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). All 172 passengers and six crew escaped, though 12 were treated for minor injuries.

The Boeing 737-800, Flight 1006 from Colorado Springs, landed in Denver around 5:15 p.m. local time, diverted from its Dallas route after crew detected engine vibrations. The engine fire occurred during taxiing to the gate, as reported by the FAA. Disturbing videos circulated on social media, showing passengers perching on the wing amid engine smoke.

Witness Aaron Clark noted a sudden burst of fire and ensuing smoke near gate B44. Ground crews swiftly extinguished the fire, but smoke lingered, prompting evacuation. The FAA and NTSB will investigate this incident, reflecting recent scrutiny over U.S. aviation safety. Last month's aviation accidents have also contributed to declining travel demand, according to airline executives. Meanwhile, Boeing and GE have refrained from commenting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

