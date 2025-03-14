Tamil Nadu's Visionary Budget: Transforming Regions, Attracting Investments

The Madras Chamber of Commerce commended Tamil Nadu's budget for its 'progressive' approach, highlighting transformative projects including a planned 2,000-acre Global City and a Rs 3,500 crore allocation for affordable housing.

This initiative, along with the Tamil Nadu Maritime Transport Manufacturing Policy 2025, is expected to attract significant investments and create job opportunities. Leveraging its long coastline, the state aims to boost shipbuilding and related sectors.

Tamil Nadu reaffirms its commitment to sustainable development with a proposed 4,000 MW energy storage system and investments in electric mobility, including subsidies for electric scooters and new electric buses, while maintaining fiscal discipline with a deficit of 3% of GSDP.

(With inputs from agencies.)