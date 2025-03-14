Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Visionary Budget: Transforming Regions, Attracting Investments

The Tamil Nadu budget is hailed by the Madras Chamber of Commerce as 'progressive,' focusing on transformative projects like a 2,000-acre global city and affordable housing. It promises economic growth, investment in shipbuilding, renewable energy expansion and improved infrastructure, while maintaining fiscal prudence with a 3% GSDP deficit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-03-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 19:37 IST
The Madras Chamber of Commerce commended Tamil Nadu's budget for its 'progressive' approach, highlighting transformative projects including a planned 2,000-acre Global City and a Rs 3,500 crore allocation for affordable housing.

This initiative, along with the Tamil Nadu Maritime Transport Manufacturing Policy 2025, is expected to attract significant investments and create job opportunities. Leveraging its long coastline, the state aims to boost shipbuilding and related sectors.

Tamil Nadu reaffirms its commitment to sustainable development with a proposed 4,000 MW energy storage system and investments in electric mobility, including subsidies for electric scooters and new electric buses, while maintaining fiscal discipline with a deficit of 3% of GSDP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

