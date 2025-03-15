Infosys Co-Founder Executes Strategic Block Deal

S.D. Shibulal, a co-founder of Infosys, has executed a transaction involving Infosys holdings within his family as a strategic block deal aimed at balancing their portfolio.

This significant transaction was carried out by ICICI Securities Private Limited, serving as the sole broker.

The release highlights that this announcement serves informational purposes and does not constitute an offer to sell or buy any mentioned shares. Innovatively, the Shibulal family office 'Innovations' was set up in FY 2005-06.

(With inputs from agencies.)