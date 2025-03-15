Infosys Co-Founder Executes Strategic Block Deal
Infosys co-founder S.D. Shibulal announced a family transaction involving Infosys holdings executed as a block deal to balance their portfolio. The transaction was handled by ICICI Securities Private Limited. Innovations, the Shibulal family office, was incorporated in fiscal year 2005-06.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 15-03-2025 09:18 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 09:18 IST
- Country:
- India
S.D. Shibulal, a co-founder of Infosys, has executed a transaction involving Infosys holdings within his family as a strategic block deal aimed at balancing their portfolio.
This significant transaction was carried out by ICICI Securities Private Limited, serving as the sole broker.
The release highlights that this announcement serves informational purposes and does not constitute an offer to sell or buy any mentioned shares. Innovatively, the Shibulal family office 'Innovations' was set up in FY 2005-06.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odisha Hosts Pioneering Summit on Public Healthcare Innovations
Strengthening Indo-Israel Ties in Agriculture: Opportunities and Innovations
Global Health Challenges: Vaccines, Diseases, and Innovations
The Golden Edge: Gold's Rising Significance in Global Portfolios
Pioneering Innovations Unveiled at IINvenTiv 2023 Expo