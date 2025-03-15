PhantomFX Expands Horizons with New Chinese Subsidiary

Phantom Digital Effects Limited, trading as PHANTOMFX on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), has made a significant move into the Chinese VFX arena with the incorporation of its wholly owned subsidiary, Hangzhou Huantong Digital Technology Co., Ltd. This development marks a pivotal point in the company's strategic expansion into foreign markets.

The new subsidiary, backed by an initial investment of RMB 1 million, will serve as PhantomFX's main operational base in China. This expansion aims to deepen market reach and enhance service capabilities for both regional and international clients. Previously, PhantomFX initiated strategic partnerships with Chinese production giants, securing a government-sponsored project valued up to $1.2 million to provide VFX for various productions.

Managing Director Bejoy Arputharaj S emphasized that establishing a local presence in China offers myriad opportunities and strengthens PhantomFX's ability to deliver top-tier VFX solutions. The move reflects a commitment to innovation and artistic excellence while fostering creative partnerships and talent growth in a rapidly evolving industry.

