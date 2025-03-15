Tragic Flyover Mishap in Nagpur: One Teen Killed, Three Injured

A fatal accident occurred on Wardha Road near Nagpur on Friday, resulting in the death of a teenager and injuries to three others. The group was traveling in an SUV when the vehicle fell off a flyover.

Saksham Vijay Bafna, 19, was driving and inadvertently took the wrong flyover, leading to the crash. The SUV went over the side and plunged 20 feet, smashing into trees.

Arinjay Abhijit Shrawane, 18, was killed instantly, while his sister Akshata, along with Bafna and Manas Shailendra Badani, sustained injuries. Akshata suffered severe injuries and is hospitalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)