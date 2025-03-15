Left Menu

Tragic Flyover Mishap in Nagpur: One Teen Killed, Three Injured

An SUV accident near Nagpur's Butibori T-point on Wardha Road resulted in the death of 18-year-old Arinjay Shrawane and injuries to three others, including his sister. The vehicle fell 20 feet off a flyover after the driver mistakenly took the wrong route and attempted to correct the course.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 15-03-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 19:36 IST
Tragic Flyover Mishap in Nagpur: One Teen Killed, Three Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal accident occurred on Wardha Road near Nagpur on Friday, resulting in the death of a teenager and injuries to three others. The group was traveling in an SUV when the vehicle fell off a flyover.

Saksham Vijay Bafna, 19, was driving and inadvertently took the wrong flyover, leading to the crash. The SUV went over the side and plunged 20 feet, smashing into trees.

Arinjay Abhijit Shrawane, 18, was killed instantly, while his sister Akshata, along with Bafna and Manas Shailendra Badani, sustained injuries. Akshata suffered severe injuries and is hospitalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

