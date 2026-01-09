Religious Leader Injured in Waziristan Semblance Explosion
A powerful explosion in South Waziristan injured JUI-F's senior cleric Maulana Sultan. The blast, occurring near a religious seminary, led to immediate hospitalization of the injured leader. While condemnation poured in from JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, no group has yet claimed responsibility for the incident.
A powerful explosion targeted a religious seminary in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, injuring a senior cleric of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), police reported on Friday.
The explosion occurred near Konra Cheena Madrassa in the Wana Bazar area of South Waziristan district. Initial reports revealed that JUI-F leader and Wifaq-ul-Madaaris official Maulana Sultan sustained serious injuries, leading to his immediate hospitalization.
No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion. JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman condemned the attack on Maulana Sultan, urging a transparent investigation into the incident.
