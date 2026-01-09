Tragic Bus Accident in Himachal Pradesh: 14 Dead, Dozens Injured
A tragic bus accident in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district resulted in 14 deaths and 52 injuries after the vehicle plunged into a 500-foot gorge. Overloaded and veering off-road, it overturned near Haripurdhar village. Authorities and locals have been praised for their rescue efforts.
A catastrophic bus mishap in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district led to the tragic loss of 14 lives, including eight women, as the overloaded vehicle veered off-road and fell into a 500-foot deep gorge, authorities reported on Friday.
The accident occurred on the Kupvi-Shimla route near Haripurdhar village, with about 52 individuals sustaining injuries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
Rescue efforts by locals and authorities were pivotal in aiding victims, with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu ensuring all possible support and medical care. Investigations continue as experts suspect frost on the road as a possible cause.
(With inputs from agencies.)