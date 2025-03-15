Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Emerges as India's Electronics Manufacturing Frontrunner

The electronics industry is set to become the largest manufacturing sector globally, with Tamil Nadu leading the charge in India. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated a new Zetwerk Electronics facility, highlighting the region's contribution to India's USD 500 billion electronics manufacturing target, driven by quality human resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-03-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 19:54 IST
Tamil Nadu Emerges as India's Electronics Manufacturing Frontrunner
  • Country:
  • India

The electronics industry is on track to become the dominant manufacturing sector worldwide, with India playing a crucial role. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Secretary, S Krishnan, emphasized Tamil Nadu's pivotal position as a key player in this growth during a recent industry event.

Tamil Nadu's electronics manufacturing cluster, particularly in Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts, shows immense potential as the country's largest electronics hub. The inauguration of Zetwerk Electronics' new facility marks a significant step toward achieving the national goal of USD 500 billion in electronics manufacturing.

High-quality human resources in Tamil Nadu are a major draw for industries looking to expand and tap into global markets. The state's success story in benefiting from the electronics Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme further solidifies its leading role in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025