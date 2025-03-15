Tamil Nadu Emerges as India's Electronics Manufacturing Frontrunner

The electronics industry is on track to become the dominant manufacturing sector worldwide, with India playing a crucial role. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Secretary, S Krishnan, emphasized Tamil Nadu's pivotal position as a key player in this growth during a recent industry event.

Tamil Nadu's electronics manufacturing cluster, particularly in Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts, shows immense potential as the country's largest electronics hub. The inauguration of Zetwerk Electronics' new facility marks a significant step toward achieving the national goal of USD 500 billion in electronics manufacturing.

High-quality human resources in Tamil Nadu are a major draw for industries looking to expand and tap into global markets. The state's success story in benefiting from the electronics Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme further solidifies its leading role in the sector.

