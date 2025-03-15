Left Menu

Brakes Fail, 18 Injured as MSRTC Bus Overturns in Raigad

Eighteen passengers were injured when a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus overturned in Raigad. The incident took place in Varandha ghat, possibly due to brake failure. Local residents assisted the injured until emergency teams arrived. All passengers are stable, and an investigation is underway.

Brakes Fail, 18 Injured as MSRTC Bus Overturns in Raigad
An unfortunate accident left 18 passengers injured after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus overturned in Raigad district on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred at Varandha ghat while the bus was en route to Mahad.

The bus driver reported losing control, potentially due to brake failure, leading to the vehicle overturning and injuring its passengers. Emergency services and local residents quickly responded to the scene, providing immediate assistance.

The injured were transported to a trauma center in Mahad, with all individuals reported to be in stable condition. Meanwhile, an investigation by MSRTC officials is in progress to determine the precise cause of the accident, pending a detailed technical review.

