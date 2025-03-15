Brakes Fail, 18 Injured as MSRTC Bus Overturns in Raigad

An unfortunate accident left 18 passengers injured after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus overturned in Raigad district on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred at Varandha ghat while the bus was en route to Mahad.

The bus driver reported losing control, potentially due to brake failure, leading to the vehicle overturning and injuring its passengers. Emergency services and local residents quickly responded to the scene, providing immediate assistance.

The injured were transported to a trauma center in Mahad, with all individuals reported to be in stable condition. Meanwhile, an investigation by MSRTC officials is in progress to determine the precise cause of the accident, pending a detailed technical review.

