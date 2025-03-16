Carlsberg India's Profit Surges Over 60% as Revenue Crosses ₹8,000 Crore Milestone
Carlsberg India recorded a 60.5% increase in profit, reaching ₹323.1 crore for FY'24. The company reported a total income of ₹8,044.9 crore, marking its highest revenue in India. Despite a slight decline in market share, Carlsberg maintains a strong position in the Indian beer market.
Leading beer manufacturer Carlsberg India has marked a significant financial upturn, reporting a remarkable 60.5% surge in profits to ₹323.1 crore for the fiscal year 2024.
According to filings with the Registrars of Companies, the company's total income rose by 15.2% to ₹8,044.9 crore for the financial period ending March 31, 2024, achieving its highest recorded revenue in the Indian market and nearing the USD one billion sales mark.
Despite a marginal decrease in market share to 13.3%, Carlsberg India holds firm as the third-largest player in the Indian beer industry, alongside competitors United Breweries Ltd and AB InBev, collectively capturing 85% of the market share.
