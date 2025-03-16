Left Menu

Inclusive Hiring Surge: Indian Companies Lead in PwD Employment

Indian companies are increasingly hiring persons with disabilities (PwDs), motivated by a blend of social responsibilities and strategic benefits. The rise in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) commitments has led to a 30-40% increase in job postings for PwDs across various sectors, from steel to insurance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-03-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 15:13 IST
In a significant move showcasing both social responsibility and business savvy, Indian companies are ramping up their hiring of persons with disabilities (PwDs). This shift is part of a broader commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), resulting in a 30-40% increase in job postings for PwDs over the past three years.

Leading the charge, companies in sectors from steel and mining to insurance, such as Future Generali India Insurance and Vedanta, have made substantial strides to improve workplace accessibility and increase the percentage of PwD employees. The push for diversity underscores its social imperative and strategic business advantage, enhancing creativity and innovation within firms.

Despite these advancements, challenges persist, particularly in integrating PwDs into senior roles. However, as more corporations recognize the importance of workplace diversity, the future looks promising for PwD inclusion, supported by regulatory mandates and government incentives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

