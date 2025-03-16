Rice Trader Nabbed for 77 Lakh Cheating Scam in Odisha

In a significant breakthrough, Odisha police apprehended a rice trader from Andhra Pradesh accused of defrauding a rice mill owner of Rs 77 lakh in Ganjam district, a crime committed about five years back.

The accused was identified as a resident of Tanuku in West Godavari and was captured near the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border, thanks to a well-timed police operation following a crucial tip-off.

Authorities revealed that the trader, alongside another accomplice, had purchased rice on credit from a mill in Pitatali under false assurances of prompt payment. Investigations are ongoing to apprehend the second suspect.

