Rice Trader Nabbed for 77 Lakh Cheating Scam in Odisha

A 47-year-old rice trader from Andhra Pradesh was arrested by Odisha police for cheating a rice mill owner of Rs 77 lakh five years ago in Ganjam district. The accused was detained at the border area following a tip-off. Police continue searching for an accomplice involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 16-03-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 19:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Odisha police apprehended a rice trader from Andhra Pradesh accused of defrauding a rice mill owner of Rs 77 lakh in Ganjam district, a crime committed about five years back.

The accused was identified as a resident of Tanuku in West Godavari and was captured near the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border, thanks to a well-timed police operation following a crucial tip-off.

Authorities revealed that the trader, alongside another accomplice, had purchased rice on credit from a mill in Pitatali under false assurances of prompt payment. Investigations are ongoing to apprehend the second suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

