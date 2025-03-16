Rice Trader Nabbed for 77 Lakh Cheating Scam in Odisha
A 47-year-old rice trader from Andhra Pradesh was arrested by Odisha police for cheating a rice mill owner of Rs 77 lakh five years ago in Ganjam district. The accused was detained at the border area following a tip-off. Police continue searching for an accomplice involved.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 16-03-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 19:45 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, Odisha police apprehended a rice trader from Andhra Pradesh accused of defrauding a rice mill owner of Rs 77 lakh in Ganjam district, a crime committed about five years back.
The accused was identified as a resident of Tanuku in West Godavari and was captured near the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border, thanks to a well-timed police operation following a crucial tip-off.
Authorities revealed that the trader, alongside another accomplice, had purchased rice on credit from a mill in Pitatali under false assurances of prompt payment. Investigations are ongoing to apprehend the second suspect.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Crackdown on Punjab's Illegal Arms Trade: Key Associate Arrested
Dramatic Highway Shootout Leads to Arrest of Notorious Extortionist
Major Terrorist Plot Foiled: 20 Arrested in Punjab
Drone-Assisted Capture Leads to Arrest in Pune Rape Case
Tragic Incident in Shillong: Restaurant Employee Arrested for Colleague's Murder