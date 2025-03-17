India Embraces Agile Talent Model: A New Era for Independent Professionals

India's business landscape is rapidly changing as companies increasingly integrate independent professionals across various functions to enhance team capabilities. The shift comes in response to a high demand for skills such as strategy, digital transformation, and change management.

According to Outsized's 2025 Talent-on-Demand Report, organizations are turning to independent talent for a range of roles, from execution to strategic project delivery. The report highlights how professionals in India are earning between INR 10,000 and 30,000 per day, depending on their skills and experience.

The evolving talent ecosystem is driven by India's demographic advantages and global integration, spurring a 44% increase in freelancer registrations. As firms move past traditional workforce models, they blend on-demand specialists with permanent teams to foster growth, drive transformation, and efficiently scale execution, particularly in sectors like consulting, financial services, and tech.

(With inputs from agencies.)