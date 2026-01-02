Left Menu

Teacher Recruitment Scam Rocks West Bengal: Minister's Assets Seized

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 3.60 crore belonging to West Bengal's Correctional Administration Minister Chandranath Sinha and his family, linked to a primary teacher recruitment scam. Multiple properties were seized following investigations that also uncovered Rs 41 lakh in cash at Sinha's residences.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized assets valued at approximately Rs 3.60 crore from West Bengal's Correctional Administration Minister Chandranath Sinha and his family, in relation to a primary teacher recruitment scandal, an official confirmed.

Documents were presented to a special CBI court in Kolkata on Friday, detailing the attached properties, which include ten assets such as houses, flats, and land parcels, held in the names of Sinha, his wife, and their two sons.

Sinha, who also oversees MSME and Textiles portfolios, was previously charged and had surrendered to the authorities on September 6 last year. His name emerged from a seized diary from Kuntal Ghosh, another accused in the case. Subsequent searches at Sinha's homes in Bolpur and Kolkata led to the discovery of Rs 41 lakh in cash.

