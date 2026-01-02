Left Menu

The Unyielding Voice of Kashmir: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's Call for Dialogue and Peace

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, a prominent Kashmir cleric, critiques the Indian government's unilateral actions in 2019, highlighting ongoing tensions in the region. He emphasizes the rising trust deficit between Kashmir and New Delhi, calling for dialogue and peace while affirming his steadfast commitment to Kashmiris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 02-01-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 18:54 IST
The Unyielding Voice of Kashmir: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's Call for Dialogue and Peace
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
  • Country:
  • India

Kashmir's chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on Friday criticized the Indian government's unilateral decisions in 2019 regarding Jammu and Kashmir, claiming these moves have failed to resolve the region's enduring conflict.

Expressing concerns about a widening 'trust deficit' between Kashmiris and New Delhi, Mirwaiz was notably under house arrest and barred from leading prayers at the Jamia Masjid. He addressed these issues via a video on his social media platform.

Mirwaiz reflected on recent turmoil, referencing a series of tragic events and tensions that have kept the region volatile. Despite setbacks, he remains hopeful for dialogue and reconciliation, stressing that sincere talks could pave the way for lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket Stars Play Behind Closed Doors in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Cricket Stars Play Behind Closed Doors in Vijay Hazare Trophy

 India
2
Unopposed Victories Set Stage for Maharashtra's Local Elections Showdown

Unopposed Victories Set Stage for Maharashtra's Local Elections Showdown

 India
3
Allegations of Expensive Candidature: Assam's Political Money Game

Allegations of Expensive Candidature: Assam's Political Money Game

 India
4
Tesla's Sales Struggle Amid Rising EV Competition and Future Innovations

Tesla's Sales Struggle Amid Rising EV Competition and Future Innovations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026