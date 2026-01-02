The Unyielding Voice of Kashmir: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's Call for Dialogue and Peace

Kashmir's chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on Friday criticized the Indian government's unilateral decisions in 2019 regarding Jammu and Kashmir, claiming these moves have failed to resolve the region's enduring conflict.

Expressing concerns about a widening 'trust deficit' between Kashmiris and New Delhi, Mirwaiz was notably under house arrest and barred from leading prayers at the Jamia Masjid. He addressed these issues via a video on his social media platform.

Mirwaiz reflected on recent turmoil, referencing a series of tragic events and tensions that have kept the region volatile. Despite setbacks, he remains hopeful for dialogue and reconciliation, stressing that sincere talks could pave the way for lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)