Political Tensions in Kashmir: Iltija Mufti Speaks Out on Flag Controversy and Local Issues
Iltija Mufti, PDP leader, voiced support for a Kashmiri cricketer who displayed the Palestine flag, sparking police inquiry. Criticizing restrictions on free speech and BJP's policies in Jammu and Kashmir, she challenges Hindutva influence and demands local governance accountability citing social distress.
- Country:
- India
In a stirring advocacy for speech freedom, Peoples Democratic Party leader Iltija Mufti has defended a Kashmiri cricketer who stirred controversy by sporting a Palestine flag on his helmet during a tournament. The matter has evoked a preliminary inquiry from Jammu and Kashmir Police.
Mufti questioned the lack of freedom and criticized attempts to enforce Hindutva ideologies in the Union Territory, asserting that protests elsewhere prove the importance of speaking out against issues like the Gaza conflict. She highlighted growing discontent and alleged lawlessness.
Additionally, Mufti slammed the government for rising electricity tariffs, stifling free speech by banning VPNs, and unmet public service promises. Her remarks reflect persistent socio-political grievances amid strained governance and regional autonomy debates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
