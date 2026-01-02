Left Menu

Political Tensions in Kashmir: Iltija Mufti Speaks Out on Flag Controversy and Local Issues

Iltija Mufti, PDP leader, voiced support for a Kashmiri cricketer who displayed the Palestine flag, sparking police inquiry. Criticizing restrictions on free speech and BJP's policies in Jammu and Kashmir, she challenges Hindutva influence and demands local governance accountability citing social distress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 02-01-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 18:56 IST
Political Tensions in Kashmir: Iltija Mufti Speaks Out on Flag Controversy and Local Issues
Iltija Mufti
  • Country:
  • India

In a stirring advocacy for speech freedom, Peoples Democratic Party leader Iltija Mufti has defended a Kashmiri cricketer who stirred controversy by sporting a Palestine flag on his helmet during a tournament. The matter has evoked a preliminary inquiry from Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Mufti questioned the lack of freedom and criticized attempts to enforce Hindutva ideologies in the Union Territory, asserting that protests elsewhere prove the importance of speaking out against issues like the Gaza conflict. She highlighted growing discontent and alleged lawlessness.

Additionally, Mufti slammed the government for rising electricity tariffs, stifling free speech by banning VPNs, and unmet public service promises. Her remarks reflect persistent socio-political grievances amid strained governance and regional autonomy debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket Stars Play Behind Closed Doors in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Cricket Stars Play Behind Closed Doors in Vijay Hazare Trophy

 India
2
Unopposed Victories Set Stage for Maharashtra's Local Elections Showdown

Unopposed Victories Set Stage for Maharashtra's Local Elections Showdown

 India
3
Allegations of Expensive Candidature: Assam's Political Money Game

Allegations of Expensive Candidature: Assam's Political Money Game

 India
4
Tesla's Sales Struggle Amid Rising EV Competition and Future Innovations

Tesla's Sales Struggle Amid Rising EV Competition and Future Innovations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026