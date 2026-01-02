Jaishankar's Diplomatic Stand: Defending India Against 'Bad Neighbours'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in a candid discussion, emphasized India's stance on defending itself against hostile actions from 'bad neighbours', particularly in relation to terrorism. His comments were aimed at a neighbouring country without naming it directly. Jaishankar asserted that India has every right to protect its citizens and that its approach to diplomacy is rooted in common sense.

In contrast, Jaishankar spoke about India's commitment to help 'good neighbours' through investments, aid, and cooperation. He highlighted instances like vaccine distribution during the COVID-19 pandemic and financial assistance to Sri Lanka, showcasing India's supportive role in the region.

At an event at IIT Madras, Jaishankar proudly acknowledged India's cultural and democratic heritage. He announced the launch of the 'IITM Global Research Foundation', a step towards positioning the institution as a global hub for innovation and research.

(With inputs from agencies.)