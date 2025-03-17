Left Menu

Chinese Economy on a Steady Course Amid Real Estate Slump

China's economy is showing improvement with retail sales and industrial production rising early in the year, despite a struggling housing market. The government acknowledges ongoing challenges, including tariffs from the US, but remains cautiously optimistic about economic recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 17-03-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 13:00 IST
Chinese Economy on a Steady Course Amid Real Estate Slump
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The Chinese economy is displaying signs of recovery, with positive developments reported in the first two months of the year, despite a weak housing market posing challenges. Official data released Monday highlighted a 4% increase in retail sales and a 5.9% rise in industrial production from the previous year, propelling Asian stock markets upwards.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, while the economy is moving in the right direction, domestic and international challenges persist. With the US imposing a 20% tariff on Chinese goods, concerns loom over the economy's heavy reliance on exports.

The ongoing real estate crisis exerts pressure on consumer spending and confidence, as real estate investment dropped 9.8%. Despite the slowdown in price declines, experts like ING bank's Lynn Song warn that recovery in real estate prices will be gradual, urging continual policy support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025