Railways in Crisis: Opposition Blasts Government Over 'Failed Budget'

The Indian Railways ministry faced sharp criticism on Monday in the Lok Sabha, as opposition members labeled the recent budget a 'failure' and claimed the railway system is on a 'ventilator' due to mismanagement.

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad led the charge, arguing that the government's portrayal of record-breaking development is misleading. She pointed out the deteriorating financial health and insufficient services of the public carrier.

Other MPs, including Trinamool Congress' Shatabdi Roy, raised concerns over passenger safety and facilities, citing issues such as neglect of basic amenities and inadequate handling of rail accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)