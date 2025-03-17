Left Menu

Railways in Crisis: Opposition Blasts Government Over 'Failed Budget'

Opposition criticized India's Railways ministry, describing the current budget as 'failed' and the railway system as on 'ventilator.' Debate highlighted financial struggles, inadequate passenger facilities, cancellation fees, and concerns over management decisions. Calls were made for improved services and accountability following repeated accidents.

The Indian Railways ministry faced sharp criticism on Monday in the Lok Sabha, as opposition members labeled the recent budget a 'failure' and claimed the railway system is on a 'ventilator' due to mismanagement.

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad led the charge, arguing that the government's portrayal of record-breaking development is misleading. She pointed out the deteriorating financial health and insufficient services of the public carrier.

Other MPs, including Trinamool Congress' Shatabdi Roy, raised concerns over passenger safety and facilities, citing issues such as neglect of basic amenities and inadequate handling of rail accidents.

