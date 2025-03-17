India-Sweden Ties: Strengthening Economic Bonds and Collaborative Ventures

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Swedish Foreign Affairs Minister Maria M Stenergard convened on Monday to explore avenues for bolstering the bilateral trade and investment alliance between India and Sweden. Highlighting economic cooperation, Goyal shared insights from their discussion through photographs posted on social media platform X.

The talks, which also saw the presence of Minister of State for Commerce Jitin Prasada, underline efforts to foster economic collaboration and create new business opportunities. Concurrently, Stenergard also engaged with Indian counterpart S Jaishankar to explore deeper ties with the European Union.

Sweden's participation in the upcoming Raisina Dialogue 2025, themed 'The Continent Debates: Europe's Role in the World', further fortifies these diplomatic discussions. As both nations commemorate 75 years of diplomatic relations, their partnership remains rooted in regular political engagements, extensive business dynamics, and collaborative efforts on global challenges.

The burgeoning India-Sweden relationship is characterized by noteworthy collaborations in innovation, technology, investment, and research & development. Key Swedish industries present in India include automotive, telecommunications, and pharmaceuticals. Notably, India stands as Sweden's third-largest trading partner in Asia.

The proliferation of Swedish businesses in India has nearly doubled in recent years, paralleled by a significant increase in Indian enterprises in Sweden. This economic exchange thrives through numerous Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and bilateral agreements covering diverse sectors like science, technology, healthcare, and defence.

Additionally, a vibrant Indian diaspora exceeding 60,000 individuals marks a significant cultural and professional presence in Sweden, predominantly within the IT sector. The educational exchange is also robust, with around 1,500 Indian students in Sweden, reflecting the international ties bolstering Indo-Swedish relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)