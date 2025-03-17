Khushi Advertising Unveils Dynamic Rebrand with Strategic OOH Transformation

Khushi Advertising, a prominent force in Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising, has embarked on a comprehensive brand transformation marked by a renewed brand architecture and visual identity, reflecting its continued dedication to delivering high-impact ad solutions across India. The rebranding initiative highlights the company's evolving strategies to connect brands with audiences through innovative, data-driven approaches.

The firm's new tagline, 'HIGH VISIBILITY. CRAFTED.', signifies its expertise in understanding strategic locations and its commitment to integrating creative and technological elements in advertising campaigns. Khushi Advertising's revamped identity not only simplifies client engagement but also reinforces its stance as an industry leader providing tailored advertising solutions for diverse consumer touchpoints including cinemas, malls, airports, and more.

CEO Vishnu Telang emphasized the transformation as a reflection of the company's adaptability in an evolving industry, ensuring clients receive impactful and strategic OOH experiences. The company, with a presence in 38 cities, leverages regional insights and expertise to effectively decode consumer behavior and execute precise campaigns. Director Pranay Shah noted that the introduction of distinct verticals enhances the clarity of offerings, facilitating more tailored and measurable solutions for brands.

(With inputs from agencies.)