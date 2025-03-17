Left Menu

Global Currencies in Flux: The Impact of Trade Policies and Fiscal Changes

The dollar is struggling against major currency peers due to erratic U.S. trade policies and weak economic data, while the euro benefits from Germany's fiscal changes. Analysts predict stronger euro and yen positions by year-end. Global interest rate moves and consumption strategies are also affecting currency markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 14:47 IST
Global Currencies in Flux: The Impact of Trade Policies and Fiscal Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, the dollar hovered near a five-month low against major currencies as President Donald Trump's erratic trade policies and soft economic data took their toll. The euro, benefiting from domestic drivers, is faring better, last recorded at $1.0876. Despite slight dips, it's close to hitting its highest point since October 11.

Similarly, the Japanese yen witnessed softness at 148.94 per dollar but remains stronger having recently peaked in five months. These movements have driven the dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against six major counterparts, to linger just under a five-month low.

Currency market shifts have defied expectations related to Trump's economic strategies, as pointed out by Societe Generale analysts. They have revised currency forecasts due to Germany's fiscal changes while maintaining caution around the U.S. economy's relative fragility. The firm sees significant year-end gains for the euro and yen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025