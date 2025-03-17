Left Menu

Reckitt's Tariff Troubles: Navigating the U.S. Trade Storm

Reckitt faces potential tariff issues in the U.S. due to its manufacturing reliance on imports from Mexico and Southeast Asia. CEO Kris Licht is evaluating strategies to address cost implications, including price adjustments. As global trade dynamics shift, Reckitt aims to increase local production to mitigate risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 15:21 IST
Reckitt's Tariff Troubles: Navigating the U.S. Trade Storm
Representative Image Image Credit:

Reckitt, known for brands like Lysol and Durex, may confront elevated costs or the necessity to increase prices in the U.S. This situation arises as the company contends with new tariffs imposed by President Trump's administration, primarily affecting its imports from Mexico and Southeast Asia.

Reckitt manufactures 57% of its U.S. sales locally across five factories, with the remainder imported. CEO Kris Licht noted that Reckitt is monitoring tariff developments closely, a sentiment echoed across corporate America where companies struggle to balance cost pressures and consumer price sensitivity.

With plans to boost domestic production, including a new pharmaceutical site in North Carolina, Reckitt is preparing for future challenges. However, the unpredictability of tariff changes leaves the company in a precarious position as it negotiates between maintaining profit margins and appeasing American consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025