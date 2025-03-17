Left Menu

Haryana's Vision 2025: A Future-Ready Budget Unveiled

Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, unveiled the state budget for 2025-26, aiming for a 'future capable' state with an outlay of Rs 2.05 lakh crore. Key initiatives include the establishment of a Department of Future, AI Mission hubs, a startup fund, and a new substance abuse authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-03-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 15:54 IST
Haryana's Vision 2025: A Future-Ready Budget Unveiled
Nayab Singh Saini Image Credit: Twitter(@NayabSainiBJP)
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unveiled an ambitious budget aimed at steering the state towards a 'future capable' outlook. The budget for fiscal year 2025-26 features an outlay of Rs 2.05 lakh crore with a significant increase from the previous year.

In the state Assembly, Saini emphasized the creation of a new Department of Future and highlighted an Artificial Intelligence Mission backed by Rs 474 crore assistance from the World Bank. Promoting economic growth, he proposed encouraging private investment for a startup 'fund of funds' of Rs 2,000 crore.

Additional initiatives include setting up a substance abuse authority, allocating Rs 5,000 crore for women’s assistance under 'Lado Lakshmi Yojana', and establishing a Horticulture Research Centre and flower market. The comprehensive plan underscores Haryana's commitment to modernization and inclusive development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025