Haryana's Vision 2025: A Future-Ready Budget Unveiled

On Monday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unveiled an ambitious budget aimed at steering the state towards a 'future capable' outlook. The budget for fiscal year 2025-26 features an outlay of Rs 2.05 lakh crore with a significant increase from the previous year.

In the state Assembly, Saini emphasized the creation of a new Department of Future and highlighted an Artificial Intelligence Mission backed by Rs 474 crore assistance from the World Bank. Promoting economic growth, he proposed encouraging private investment for a startup 'fund of funds' of Rs 2,000 crore.

Additional initiatives include setting up a substance abuse authority, allocating Rs 5,000 crore for women’s assistance under 'Lado Lakshmi Yojana', and establishing a Horticulture Research Centre and flower market. The comprehensive plan underscores Haryana's commitment to modernization and inclusive development.

