Algeria Gears Up for Intra-African Trade Fair 2025: A Game-Changer for Africa’s Trade and Investment Landscape

Preparations are in full swing for the Intra-African Trade Fair 2025 (IATF2025), Africa’s leading trade and investment event, set to take place in Algiers, Algeria, from September 4 to 10, 2025. With just six months remaining, Algeria’s government, in collaboration with the event’s organizing committee, is accelerating efforts to deliver an impactful and seamless experience for participants.

Expected to attract over 35,000 visitors from 140+ countries, IATF2025 serves as the foremost marketplace for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and a strategic hub for intra-African trade. More than 2,000 exhibitors—ranging from corporations and SMEs to government entities—will showcase goods and services, fostering business connections and unlocking trade and investment deals projected to exceed $44 billion.

Algeria’s Commitment to Hosting a World-Class Trade Fair

Speaking at the fourth meeting of the IATF Advisory Council, Algeria’s Minister of External Trade and Export Promotion, Hon. Mohammed Boukhari, reaffirmed Algeria’s readiness to host the landmark event. He highlighted the government’s high-level intersectoral committee tasked with overseeing logistical preparations, ensuring the event aligns with Algeria’s broader economic vision.

"Algeria is proud to host IATF2025, reinforcing our commitment to Africa’s economic integration. With our extensive resources and strategic location, we are fully prepared to deliver a successful trade fair that benefits the entire continent," said Minister Boukhari.

A Catalyst for Africa’s Economic Growth

The IATF2025 agenda is packed with diverse activities designed to drive economic transformation and unlock opportunities for businesses. These include:

Trade Exhibitions: Thousands of exhibitors from Africa and beyond will showcase their products and services.

Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) Programme: A special platform featuring exhibitions and summits on fashion, music, film, arts, crafts, literature, gastronomy, and sports.

Trade and Investment Forum: A four-day forum featuring top African and international speakers discussing trade policies, investment trends, and AfCFTA opportunities.

Africa Automotive Show: A dedicated exhibition for auto manufacturers, assemblers, and suppliers of automotive components.

Special Country & Business Days: Countries and private sector entities will highlight trade, investment, tourism, and cultural opportunities.

Global Africa Day & Diaspora Summit: A celebration of Africa’s connection with its diaspora, including a market, cultural showcase, and discussions on trade and economic cooperation.

B2B & B2G Matchmaking: A platform for businesses and governments to establish partnerships and trade deals.

Youth & Innovation Focus: The AU Youth Start-Up Programme will showcase innovative ideas, while the Africa Research & Innovation Hub @ IATF will provide a stage for academia and researchers to present breakthrough innovations.

African Sub-Sovereign Governments Network (AfSNET): Promoting trade, investment, and cultural exchanges at the local level.

The IATF Virtual Platform is already live, providing year-round networking opportunities between exhibitors and visitors ahead of the physical trade fair.

A Call to Action: Early Registration Encouraged

Deputy Chairman of the IATF Advisory Council and former Afreximbank President, Mr. Jean Louis-Ekra, commended Algeria’s commitment and urged stakeholders to secure their participation early.

"With just months to go, we encourage countries, businesses, SMEs, buyers, and visitors to take advantage of early registration. IATF2025 is the ultimate opportunity to expand markets, forge partnerships, and be part of Africa’s economic transformation."

With Africa’s 1.4 billion people and $3.5 trillion GDP market, IATF2025 stands as a pivotal moment for deepening intra-African trade and investment. The Government of Algeria is rolling out seamless travel and hospitality arrangements to accommodate the influx of visitors, ensuring a hassle-free experience for all attendees.

For more details and registration, visit the official IATF website.