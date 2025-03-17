FTSE 100 Edges Up Amid Investor Caution on Global Economic Policies

The UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 index made modest gains on Monday, rising 0.2%, driven by positive performances from energy and metal mining stocks. This increase comes despite recent downward trends and ahead of crucial decisions by central banks, including the Bank of England, expected to influence market directions.

AstraZeneca's shares fell 1.3% following its $1 billion acquisition agreement with biotechnology firm EsoBiotec, tempering overall gains in the FTSE 100. Concurrently, mid-cap FTSE 250 was affected by a sharp 21.5% decline in QinetiQ's shares, due to contract delays in the U.S. and UK markets.

Attention is on upcoming economic signals, with the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting outcomes expected Wednesday and the Bank of England's rate decision on Thursday. Meanwhile, Phoenix Group and metal miners provided boosts to the market, while broader concerns persist regarding international policy impacts on global economies.

