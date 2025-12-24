Myanmar's Tumultuous Path: From Coup to Controversial Elections

Nearly five years after its military coup, Myanmar is advancing with a multi-phase general election starting Sunday, igniting debate amid nationwide conflict. Here are pivotal events in Myanmar's recent history:

November 2015 marked Myanmar's second general election since the cessation of military rule in 2011, with Aung San Suu Kyi's party securing a significant victory. However, on February 1, 2021, amid the second NLD term, Myanmar's military executed a coup, detaining Suu Kyi and senior officials. February 7 witnessed massive protests across Yangon and beyond, subsequently leading to deadly confrontations with the military.

In April 2021, democracy activists established a parallel government. Yet, the ASEAN peace roadmap was largely ignored, leading to Myanmar's exclusion from its summits by October. Ethnic armed groups launched significant attacks in October 2023, escalating pressures on the junta. By August 2025, Myanmar formed an interim administration, scheduling controversial elections amid international scrutiny.

