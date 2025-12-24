Myanmar's Controversial Election Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Myanmar's military is pressing ahead with a multi-phased general election scheduled to begin on Sunday, despite the country being embroiled in a fierce civil war. This move comes two years after the ousting of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi's government in a coup, which had swept to victory in a landslide election.

The military, which has governed Myanmar for much of the past 60 years, pledges the election will restore democracy. However, many see it as a tactic to secure military control. In response, the international community, including the UN and human rights groups, largely dismisses the election as a facade.

Only junta-approved parties are competing, with anti-junta rebels refusing participation. The military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party is hoping to gain significant power in collaboration with the armed forces, which retains a quarter of parliamentary seats. Critics fear this could perpetuate military dominance in Myanmar's political landscape.

