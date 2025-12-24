Left Menu

Myanmar's Controversial Election Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Myanmar's military-led administration is set to hold a controversial multi-phased general election starting Sunday, amidst a raging civil war. Critics argue the election aims to solidify military rule. International reactions are largely negative, citing lack of legitimacy and inclusivity in the voting process.

Myanmar's military is pressing ahead with a multi-phased general election scheduled to begin on Sunday, despite the country being embroiled in a fierce civil war. This move comes two years after the ousting of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi's government in a coup, which had swept to victory in a landslide election.

The military, which has governed Myanmar for much of the past 60 years, pledges the election will restore democracy. However, many see it as a tactic to secure military control. In response, the international community, including the UN and human rights groups, largely dismisses the election as a facade.

Only junta-approved parties are competing, with anti-junta rebels refusing participation. The military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party is hoping to gain significant power in collaboration with the armed forces, which retains a quarter of parliamentary seats. Critics fear this could perpetuate military dominance in Myanmar's political landscape.

