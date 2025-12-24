Daring Heist: Silver Ornaments Worth Rs 3 Crore Stolen
A gang of unidentified burglars stole approximately 140 kg of silver ornaments, valued at nearly Rs three crore, from a jewellery store. The theft occurred without leaving immediate clues as the shop's locks were broken on Monday night. The police are investigating, having detained three suspects.
A daring jewellery heist saw around 140 kg of silver ornaments, worth nearly Rs three crore, stolen from a store, local police reported on Wednesday.
The thieves struck on Monday night, skillfully breaking the shop's shutter and door locks, and cleverly leaving no immediate clues behind.
On Tuesday morning, the crime was discovered when staff arrived at the showroom, finding broken locks. Special police teams are currently investigating with CCTV footage as evidence, and three suspects have been detained in connection with the theft.
