Left Menu

PepsiCo's Billion-Dollar Bet on Poppi: A Functional Beverage Revolution

PepsiCo has acquired the functional beverage brand Poppi for $1.95 billion, marking a significant expansion in the health-focused drink market. Poppi, known for its prebiotic sodas, was co-founded by Allison Ellsworth and gained traction after a 'Shark Tank' appearance. The partnership aims to broaden Poppi's reach globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 17-03-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:23 IST
PepsiCo's Billion-Dollar Bet on Poppi: A Functional Beverage Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to capitalize on the growing health-conscious beverage market, PepsiCo announced its acquisition of the prebiotic soda brand Poppi for $1.95 billion. This acquisition is a significant addition to PepsiCo's portfolio, giving them a foothold in the popular functional beverage category.

Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta noted the increasing consumer demand for health-oriented beverages, highlighting Poppi's appeal as both a convenient and flavorful option for consumers. The transaction is set to include $300 million in anticipated cash benefits, reducing the net purchase price to $1.65 billion.

Co-founder Allison Ellsworth, who originally developed Poppi in her kitchen under the name Mother Beverage, expressed excitement about the growth potential with PepsiCo's backing. Despite a class-action lawsuit filed last summer, Poppi's expansion aims to reach more consumers globally, underlining the promising prospects of the partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025