Left Menu

Real Estate Surge: Sector 150 Noida Leads With Astonishing Price Hike

Housing prices in Noida's Sector 150 have jumped 128% over three years, with rentals rising by 66%, according to Anarock. Sohna Road in Gurugram experienced a 59% increase in capital values and a 47% rise in rental values, with investor confidence pushing luxury development returns over rental yields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:32 IST
Real Estate Surge: Sector 150 Noida Leads With Astonishing Price Hike
real estate
  • Country:
  • India

Noida's Sector 150 real estate market has seen a 128% surge in housing prices over the past three years, a report by consultancy Anarock states. The rise in rental values in the area has also reached 66%, indicating a robust real estate growth.

An analysis of key micro markets in major cities like Bengaluru, MMR, NCR, and Hyderabad shows that in these locations, average capital values increased faster than rental values between the end of 2021 and the end of 2024, according to Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri.

Conversely, in Pune, Kolkata, and Chennai, rental values appreciated more compared to capital values. The discussion highlights a significant trend where investor confidence and ROI from luxury projects drive capital appreciation beyond rental yields, as mentioned by Whiteland Corporation's Director, Sudeep Bhatt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025