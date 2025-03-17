Real Estate Surge: Sector 150 Noida Leads With Astonishing Price Hike

Noida's Sector 150 real estate market has seen a 128% surge in housing prices over the past three years, a report by consultancy Anarock states. The rise in rental values in the area has also reached 66%, indicating a robust real estate growth.

An analysis of key micro markets in major cities like Bengaluru, MMR, NCR, and Hyderabad shows that in these locations, average capital values increased faster than rental values between the end of 2021 and the end of 2024, according to Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri.

Conversely, in Pune, Kolkata, and Chennai, rental values appreciated more compared to capital values. The discussion highlights a significant trend where investor confidence and ROI from luxury projects drive capital appreciation beyond rental yields, as mentioned by Whiteland Corporation's Director, Sudeep Bhatt.

(With inputs from agencies.)