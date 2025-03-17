Strike Disrupts JK Paper's Gujarat Production

JK Paper Ltd announced on Monday that its production operations at Fort Songadh in Gujarat are facing partial disruption due to a strike by trade union workers.

The strike, which began on March 17, 2025, involves a section of workers at the unit known as CPM. The company has reported a 20% reduction in production levels as a result.

JK Paper management is actively engaging with the involved trade unions to settle the matter in a mutually beneficial manner, according to their regulatory filing.

(With inputs from agencies.)