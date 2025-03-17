Strike Disrupts JK Paper's Gujarat Production
JK Paper Ltd's production at its Fort Songadh unit in Gujarat is partially affected by a strike initiated by trade union workers. This disruption, which began on March 17, 2025, has led to a 20% decline in production. Resolution talks between the company and unions are underway.
JK Paper Ltd announced on Monday that its production operations at Fort Songadh in Gujarat are facing partial disruption due to a strike by trade union workers.
The strike, which began on March 17, 2025, involves a section of workers at the unit known as CPM. The company has reported a 20% reduction in production levels as a result.
JK Paper management is actively engaging with the involved trade unions to settle the matter in a mutually beneficial manner, according to their regulatory filing.
