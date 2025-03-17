Left Menu

Shipping Costs Surge Amid Red Sea Tensions

Shipping costs in the Red Sea are rising due to increased threats from Iran-aligned Houthis after U.S. airstrikes in Yemen. Industry fears about new attacks are leading to firmer or possibly higher shipping rates, significantly impacting commercial maritime traffic and insurance costs for vessels navigating the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 21:36 IST
Shipping Costs Surge Amid Red Sea Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Shipping costs through the Red Sea are set to remain high following the U.S. airstrikes on Yemen, fueling concerns of fresh attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis, who have threatened international shipping.

The recent military actions in places like Hodeidah have put maritime traffic at risk, with some insurance rates reaching up to 2% for U.S. and UK-linked ships, industry insiders report. This comes as the Houthis had briefly halted attacks after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas earlier this year.

Insurance and shipping experts warn of a significant rise in threat levels for vessels, particularly those linked to the U.S. and Israel, amid ongoing regional tensions. The Houthis assert their actions in support of Gaza's Palestinians amidst renewed conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025