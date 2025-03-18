U.S. Deportations to El Salvador Spark Venezuelan Uproar
The recent deportation of Venezuelans by the U.S. to El Salvador has been criticized by Venezuela's National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez. He claims those deported were not involved in any crimes. The Venezuelan government is making efforts to bring its citizens back and warns against travel to the U.S.
Venezuelans deported over the weekend to El Salvador by the United States have been denied due process, the president of Venezuela's National Assembly, Jorge Rodriguez, said on Monday.
Speaking at a press conference, Rodriguez stated that those deported were not known to have committed any crimes in the United States or El Salvador, emphasizing Venezuela's commitment to repatriating its citizens. The Trump administration claims those deported are linked to the Tren de Aragua gang associated with criminal activities.
Rodriguez urged Venezuelans to reconsider travelling to the U.S., labeling it unsafe, and promised efforts to bring Venezuelans back home. According to Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, only a small fraction of deported migrants are undergoing judicial processes, with no known gang affiliations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
