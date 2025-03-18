Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: Deadly Plane Crash Novels Honduras

A plane crash occurred off the Caribbean coast of Honduras, resulting in seven fatalities. The crash involved a Jetstream aircraft operated by Lanhsa, carrying 14 passengers including two minors. Notably, Garifuna musician Aurelio Martinez Suazo was among the deceased. Difficult conditions hampered rescue operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 09:31 IST
Tragedy in the Skies: Deadly Plane Crash Novels Honduras
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic plane crash near Honduras' Caribbean coast claimed seven lives, injuring 10 others who were pulled from the wreckage, according to authorities.

The aircraft, a Jetstream operated by Lanhsa, had departed Roatan Island with 14 passengers and three crew members on board. Among the deceased was renowned Garifuna musician Aurelio Martinez Suazo.

While rescue efforts proved challenging due to inaccessible terrain, the survivors were hospitalized. The investigation into the crash's cause continues as the airline remains silent on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025