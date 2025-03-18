Tragedy in the Skies: Deadly Plane Crash Novels Honduras

A tragic plane crash near Honduras' Caribbean coast claimed seven lives, injuring 10 others who were pulled from the wreckage, according to authorities.

The aircraft, a Jetstream operated by Lanhsa, had departed Roatan Island with 14 passengers and three crew members on board. Among the deceased was renowned Garifuna musician Aurelio Martinez Suazo.

While rescue efforts proved challenging due to inaccessible terrain, the survivors were hospitalized. The investigation into the crash's cause continues as the airline remains silent on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)