Tragedy in the Skies: Deadly Plane Crash Novels Honduras

A plane crash occurred off the Caribbean coast of Honduras, resulting in seven fatalities. The crash involved a Jetstream aircraft operated by Lanhsa, carrying 14 passengers including two minors. Notably, Garifuna musician Aurelio Martinez Suazo was among the deceased. Difficult conditions hampered rescue operations.
A tragic plane crash near Honduras' Caribbean coast claimed seven lives, injuring 10 others who were pulled from the wreckage, according to authorities.
The aircraft, a Jetstream operated by Lanhsa, had departed Roatan Island with 14 passengers and three crew members on board. Among the deceased was renowned Garifuna musician Aurelio Martinez Suazo.
While rescue efforts proved challenging due to inaccessible terrain, the survivors were hospitalized. The investigation into the crash's cause continues as the airline remains silent on the incident.
