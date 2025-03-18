DE-CIX India and Ishan Technologies Forge Future-Ready Interconnection Partnership

Mumbai, India - DE-CIX India, the leading interconnection platform in the country, has announced a significant partnership with Ishan Technologies, a prominent ICT services provider, to establish a Network-to-Network Interface (NNI) at Ishan's Mumbai Data Center. This state-of-the-art facility meets SOC 2, PCI, and HIPAA compliance standards.

This collaboration seeks to expand DE-CIX India's interconnection capabilities, offering seamless connectivity for a range of digital service providers, including ISPs, CDNs, and OTT players. The partnership leverages Ishan's nationwide reach to enhance DE-CIX India's interconnection efficiency, addressing the urgent need for reliable data exchange driven by India's rapid digital transformation.

By integrating DE-CIX's advanced global connectivity services with Ishan's comprehensive network, the partnership promises low-latency, eco-friendly infrastructure aligned with emerging technologies like 5G and AI. This strategic alliance not only simplifies connectivity for SMEs but also supports the digital infrastructure future-proofing for enterprises across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)