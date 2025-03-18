Left Menu

German Parliamentary Vote Anticipated to Boost Eurozone Bonds

Eurozone government bond yields are rising as a pivotal vote in Germany's parliament looms, proposing increased borrowing to stimulate growth. The plan includes a 500-billion-euro infrastructure fund. Germany's constitutional court dismissed challenges to the debt rule easing, with the Bundestag vote being critical for its implementation.

Eurozone government bond yields are on the rise as investors keenly anticipate a critical vote in Germany's lower parliamentary house, which may lead to a significant uptick in state borrowing to spur economic growth.

Germany's constitutional court recently dismissed challenges against easing the debt brake rule, paving the way for a potential 500-billion-euro infrastructure boost proposed by conservative election victor Friedrich Merz.

The German 10-year bond yield saw an increase to 2.826%, with the eurozone benchmark reaching its highest point since October 2023. As the legislative process continues, investor sentiment remains watchful for forthcoming economic data at 1000 GMT.

