German Parliamentary Vote Anticipated to Boost Eurozone Bonds

Eurozone government bond yields are on the rise as investors keenly anticipate a critical vote in Germany's lower parliamentary house, which may lead to a significant uptick in state borrowing to spur economic growth.

Germany's constitutional court recently dismissed challenges against easing the debt brake rule, paving the way for a potential 500-billion-euro infrastructure boost proposed by conservative election victor Friedrich Merz.

The German 10-year bond yield saw an increase to 2.826%, with the eurozone benchmark reaching its highest point since October 2023. As the legislative process continues, investor sentiment remains watchful for forthcoming economic data at 1000 GMT.

