Left Menu

Emerging Markets Surge Amid Russia-Ukraine Talks and Economic Policy Decisions

Emerging market stocks rose, influenced by Wall Street gains and Russia-Ukraine peace talks. The rouble hit an eight-month high as U.S. and Russian leaders prepared for dialogue. Meanwhile, EM stocks outperformed as central banks prepared for interest rate decisions, showing resilience against the backdrop of fluctuating U.S. trade policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:07 IST
Emerging Markets Surge Amid Russia-Ukraine Talks and Economic Policy Decisions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Emerging market stocks witnessed an uptick on Tuesday, largely influenced by overnight gains on Wall Street. Attention was focused on the upcoming peace talks between the U.S. and Russia regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as well as several critical interest rate announcements expected later in the week.

The Russian rouble soared to a more than eight-month high ahead of discussions between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Analysts suggest that any favorable progress in the talks, potentially leading Russia to agree to a ceasefire, could impact the strength of the U.S. dollar, which has been affected by volatile trade policies.

Emerging market currencies have prospered amid the dollar's decline, with MSCI's index for EM currencies seeing a notable rise. Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decision has markets on edge, especially as trade tensions and fears of economic slowdown suggest potential easing of policy by year-end. Amidst these developments, EM stocks have performed robustly, surpassing the U.S. S&P 500's growth in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025