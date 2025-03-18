Left Menu

Indian Stock Markets Surge Amid Positive Global Cues

Indian stock markets rallied for the second consecutive day, with Sensex and Nifty posting significant gains. Key drivers included strong performances from companies like ICICI Bank and L&T, aided by global trends and soft US retail data. Despite growth, tariff uncertainties and foreign fund outflows remain concerns.

Updated: 18-03-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 16:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a robust rally, Indian stock indices surged for the second straight session, supported by strong global cues. At the closing bell, Sensex had risen by 1,131.31 points, or 1.53%, to 75,301.26 points, while Nifty climbed 325.55 points, or 1.45%, to 22,834.30 points. Notably, L&T, Tata Motors, and ICICI Bank emerged as top gainers among the Nifty constituents, even as stocks like Bajaj Finserv pulled back.

Sectoral indices closed in the green, with capital goods, consumer durables, and auto stocks leading the charge. Sundar Kewat, a Technical Analyst at Ashika Stock Broking, credits the market's rise to positive indications from Wall Street and softer US retail sales data, which raised hopes of potential Fed rate cuts.

Despite the upbeat sentiment, market watchers remain cautious amid continued foreign institutional investor outflows and uncertainties surrounding US tariffs. According to Vinod Nair of Geojit Financial Services, a decline in the dollar index and lower crude prices are further buttressing the market recovery, though challenges like tepid GDP growth persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

