Indian Stock Markets Surge Amid Positive Global Cues

In a robust rally, Indian stock indices surged for the second straight session, supported by strong global cues. At the closing bell, Sensex had risen by 1,131.31 points, or 1.53%, to 75,301.26 points, while Nifty climbed 325.55 points, or 1.45%, to 22,834.30 points. Notably, L&T, Tata Motors, and ICICI Bank emerged as top gainers among the Nifty constituents, even as stocks like Bajaj Finserv pulled back.

Sectoral indices closed in the green, with capital goods, consumer durables, and auto stocks leading the charge. Sundar Kewat, a Technical Analyst at Ashika Stock Broking, credits the market's rise to positive indications from Wall Street and softer US retail sales data, which raised hopes of potential Fed rate cuts.

Despite the upbeat sentiment, market watchers remain cautious amid continued foreign institutional investor outflows and uncertainties surrounding US tariffs. According to Vinod Nair of Geojit Financial Services, a decline in the dollar index and lower crude prices are further buttressing the market recovery, though challenges like tepid GDP growth persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)