Indian Railways: Safety First and Steady Fares
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlights a reduction in accidents and constant railway fares since 2020, while emphasizing safety advancements and expansion projects. The Indian Railways has managed its finances post-COVID-19 and runs special trains during festivals. Expansion in the Northeast and international exports underscore progress under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, emphasizing the achievements of the Indian Railways, including a significant 90% reduction in accidents since 2020. He attributed this improvement to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on safety and technological advancements.
Vaishnaw noted that railway fares in India have remained constant since 2020, offering a cost-competitive edge over neighboring countries like Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian Railways has emerged financially stable, covering almost all operational expenses.
The minister also highlighted the expansion efforts in northeastern India and major export achievements. Special measures to control festival crowds, including deploying additional trains, have been implemented. Vaishnaw emphasized ongoing projects such as bullet trains and infrastructure improvements designed to propel future transportation networks.
