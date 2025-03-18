Left Menu

Kandla Port Spearheads India's Green Hydrogen Initiative with Indigenous Electrolysers

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates L&T's 'Make-in-India' electrolysers for India's first port-based Green Hydrogen plant at Kandla. Set to operationalize by July 2025, the plant aims to position Kandla as a Green Hydrogen Hub, marking a significant step in clean energy for India's maritime industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 18:03 IST
Kandla Port Spearheads India's Green Hydrogen Initiative with Indigenous Electrolysers
Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (Image: X/@sarbanandsonwal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards clean energy, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal virtually flagged off domestically manufactured electrolysers by L&T on Tuesday for a pioneering Green Hydrogen plant at Kandla's Deendayal Port Authority. This initiative aligns with the National Green Hydrogen Mission and aims to transform Kandla into a Green Hydrogen Hub.

The establishment of a 1 MW Green Hydrogen Plant, planned to expand to 10 MW, represents a milestone in the maritime sector's transition to sustainable energy. The primary goal is to equip engineers and technicians with hands-on experience in the production, storage, and management of Green Hydrogen.

Recognizing L&T's expertise, the Deendayal Port Authority has entrusted them with manufacturing the critical 1 MW electrolysers, achieved in just three months. These electrolysers, integral to hydrogen generation, will be installed at the completed Kandla site, with the plant commencing operations by July 2025. It is poised to produce 18 kg of Green Hydrogen per hour, amounting to 80-90 tonnes annually.

The project marks Kandla as the nation's first port with a Green Hydrogen facility using indigenous technology. This Green Hydrogen will power fuel cells, fostering eco-friendly and sustainable power solutions at the port. Further expansions include plans for Green Ammonia production through additional plant modules. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025