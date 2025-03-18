Kandla Port Spearheads India's Green Hydrogen Initiative with Indigenous Electrolysers

In a significant move towards clean energy, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal virtually flagged off domestically manufactured electrolysers by L&T on Tuesday for a pioneering Green Hydrogen plant at Kandla's Deendayal Port Authority. This initiative aligns with the National Green Hydrogen Mission and aims to transform Kandla into a Green Hydrogen Hub.

The establishment of a 1 MW Green Hydrogen Plant, planned to expand to 10 MW, represents a milestone in the maritime sector's transition to sustainable energy. The primary goal is to equip engineers and technicians with hands-on experience in the production, storage, and management of Green Hydrogen.

Recognizing L&T's expertise, the Deendayal Port Authority has entrusted them with manufacturing the critical 1 MW electrolysers, achieved in just three months. These electrolysers, integral to hydrogen generation, will be installed at the completed Kandla site, with the plant commencing operations by July 2025. It is poised to produce 18 kg of Green Hydrogen per hour, amounting to 80-90 tonnes annually.

The project marks Kandla as the nation's first port with a Green Hydrogen facility using indigenous technology. This Green Hydrogen will power fuel cells, fostering eco-friendly and sustainable power solutions at the port. Further expansions include plans for Green Ammonia production through additional plant modules. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)