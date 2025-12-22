Left Menu

Drone Attack Sparks Maritime Blaze in Krasnodar

A Ukrainian drone attack damaged two vessels and piers in Russia's Krasnodar region, leading to a fire covering 1,500 square meters. Authorities confirmed the safe evacuation of all crew members from the Volna terminal, with reports of the incident being shared via the Telegram messaging app.

A Ukrainian drone attack has caused significant damage in Russia's Krasnodar region, targeting two vessels and two piers. The incident marks a major escalation in regional tensions.

Authorities confirmed that all crew members at the Volna terminal were evacuated safely, ensuring no casualties resulted from the attack.

The impact of the drone strike led to a fire that spread across approximately 1,500 square meters. Updates about the aftermath were relayed through the Telegram messaging app by the region's operational headquarters.

