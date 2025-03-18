IndiGo's Soaring Ambitions: Pioneering Long-Haul Flights from India
IndiGo, led by CEO Pieter Elbers, is poised to capitalize on long-haul flights from India, leveraging its expansive fleet and upcoming wide-body aircraft additions. The airline aims to dominate this sector by maintaining cost leadership in a competitive and value-conscious Indian market.
Indian airline giant IndiGo is setting its sights on the long-haul flight market from India, as revealed by CEO Pieter Elbers at the Skift India Forum. The airline plans to utilize its robust fleet, including a recent acquisition of wide-body Boeing 787 aircraft on damp lease.
IndiGo is poised to launch new services to major destinations such as Amsterdam and Manchester and expects to take delivery of long-range A321 XLR planes this year, with A350 aircraft arriving in 2027. With a strong order book of over 900 planes, the airline views this expansion as a means to alter the dominance of non-Indian airlines in international travel.
Focused on maintaining a cost lead in a competitive and value-sensitive market, IndiGo considers its vast aircraft orders an 'incredible asset.' The airline aims to deliver economical options and uphold its position as a leader in the increasingly competitive Indian aviation sector.
