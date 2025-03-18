Left Menu

Maharashtra's Coastal Road Safety Drive Nets 2,964 Speeding Offenders

Maharashtra's Coastal Road safety initiative has resulted in 2,964 fines for overspeeding vehicles. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde informed the legislative council about actions taken, including the use of automatic recognition cameras and speed guns. Additionally, a special drive targeted noisy vehicles and racers at Bandra Reclamation.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister
Maharashtra's crackdown on speeding along the Coastal Road has led to significant enforcement actions, with 2,964 fines issued to offenders. The initiative, overseen by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, underscores the state's commitment to road safety.

In a written response to Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve, Shinde highlighted the deployment of officials from the Worli and Tardeo transport offices, targeting vehicles that exceeded speed limits. Advanced technologies like automatic number plate recognition cameras and speed guns were critical tools in these enforcement efforts.

Besides speed regulation, a focused campaign at the Bandra Reclamation area targeted vehicles causing noise disturbances and engaging in racing. The Coastal Road, a 10-kilometer stretch, has gradually opened since March 2024, with ongoing measures ensuring compliance and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

