Left Menu

Brookfield Corp Divests Stake in BIRET Amid Real Estate Moves

Brookfield Corp has divested a 5.13% stake in Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (BIRET), selling units worth Rs 883 crore through open market transactions. This move is part of broader real estate strategic changes. Buyers include 360 ONE Portfolio and Prime, who acquired a 1.94% stake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:04 IST
Brookfield Corp Divests Stake in BIRET Amid Real Estate Moves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Brookfield Corp has executed a major divestment, offloading 5.13% of its stake in the Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (BIRET) in a deal valued at Rs 883 crore. The transaction was conducted on the open market, revealing significant shifts in real estate assets.

The latest divestment involved nearly 3.12 crore units, sold by Brookfield through its affiliates, BSREP India Office Holdings Pte and BSREP India Office Holdings IV Pte. The deals were finalized at approximately Rs 283 per unit, generating considerable market interest.

Interest in BIRET continues to grow, with 360 ONE Portfolio Managers and Prime snapping up a 1.94% unit holding. This acquisition underscores the ongoing attractiveness of BIRET's robust portfolio, which spans vital business districts in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing Indonesia’s Tax Gaps: Fixing VAT and CIT for Better Revenue Collection

AI in Customer Service: A Workforce Revolution or a Threat to Human Jobs?

EU Growth Plan and Reforms: The Western Balkans’ Key to Economic Success

Accelerating Crisis Response: The Role of CERCs in Global Disaster Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025