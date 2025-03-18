Brookfield Corp Divests Stake in BIRET Amid Real Estate Moves
Brookfield Corp has divested a 5.13% stake in Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (BIRET), selling units worth Rs 883 crore through open market transactions. This move is part of broader real estate strategic changes. Buyers include 360 ONE Portfolio and Prime, who acquired a 1.94% stake.
- Country:
- India
Brookfield Corp has executed a major divestment, offloading 5.13% of its stake in the Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (BIRET) in a deal valued at Rs 883 crore. The transaction was conducted on the open market, revealing significant shifts in real estate assets.
The latest divestment involved nearly 3.12 crore units, sold by Brookfield through its affiliates, BSREP India Office Holdings Pte and BSREP India Office Holdings IV Pte. The deals were finalized at approximately Rs 283 per unit, generating considerable market interest.
Interest in BIRET continues to grow, with 360 ONE Portfolio Managers and Prime snapping up a 1.94% unit holding. This acquisition underscores the ongoing attractiveness of BIRET's robust portfolio, which spans vital business districts in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brookfield
- BIRET
- real estate
- divestment
- portfolio
- units
- Mumbai
- assets
- investment
- market transactions
ALSO READ
The Golden Edge: Gold's Rising Significance in Global Portfolios
FiatPe Joins Forces with Mumbai Indians as Official Payments Partner for 2025
Fire Erupts After Truck and Trailer Collide on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway
Court Blocks Unlawful Land Acquisition for Navi Mumbai Airport
Back-to-Back Blazes Challenge Firefighters in Navi Mumbai and Godhra