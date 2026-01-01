Midnight Chase: Motorcyclist Injures Mumbai Cop at Checkpoint
A Mumbai constable was injured after being hit by a motorcyclist trying to evade a New Year security checkpoint. The incident occurred at 3:30 am near NSCI club. The accused fled the scene, but efforts to apprehend him are underway, with his bike traced to Worli.
A Mumbai police constable was injured when a motorcyclist collided with him during an attempt to speed past a 'nakabandi,' or temporary checkpoint, established for New Year security. The incident occurred in the early hours near the NSCI club under Tardeo police jurisdiction.
Constable Ashish Nighot was struck while the motorcyclist attempted to breach the barricades, causing him to fall and sustain injuries to his hand and leg. The motorcyclist successfully escaped the scene, according to law enforcement officials.
Police have launched efforts to apprehend the suspect, with the motorcycle tracked down to the Worli area. A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
