India and Malaysia Fast-Track Trade Agreement Review
India and Malaysia have decided to expedite the review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) to achieve a substantial conclusion by 2025. Discussions included promoting bilateral trade, enhancing market access, and collaborating in sectors like semiconductors and services. Malaysia is a key trade partner for India within ASEAN.
- Country:
- India
India and Malaysia have reached a consensus to accelerate the review process of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA), targeting a substantial conclusion by 2025, according to the commerce ministry.
The agreement was the focal point of a bilateral meeting between India's Minister of State for Commerce, Jitin Prasada, and Malaysia's Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry, Liew Chin Tong. They emphasized the necessity of hastening the review to balance trade dynamics.
Both nations also explored avenues to bolster market access and cooperation in the semiconductor and services sectors, alongside addressing issues related to India's Foreign Manufacturers Certification Scheme.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Africa Secures Market Access for Table Grape Exports to the Philippines
India and US Gear Up for Landmark Bilateral Trade Agreement Amid Tariff Talks
Our objective is to bolster India-US trade across goods and services sector, increase market access, reduce tariff, non-tariff barriers: MEA.
India and US are in process of advancing discussions on a multi-sector bilateral trade agreement: MEA.
India Prioritizes Bilateral Trade: SJM Advocates 'Nation First'