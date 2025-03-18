India and Malaysia Fast-Track Trade Agreement Review

India and Malaysia have reached a consensus to accelerate the review process of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA), targeting a substantial conclusion by 2025, according to the commerce ministry.

The agreement was the focal point of a bilateral meeting between India's Minister of State for Commerce, Jitin Prasada, and Malaysia's Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry, Liew Chin Tong. They emphasized the necessity of hastening the review to balance trade dynamics.

Both nations also explored avenues to bolster market access and cooperation in the semiconductor and services sectors, alongside addressing issues related to India's Foreign Manufacturers Certification Scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)