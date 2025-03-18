Germany's Bold Economic Shift: Bonds and Beyond

Germany's government bond yields remained stable near multi-month highs as parliament approved a historic spending boost, leading to increased bond issuance. This move marks a departure from decades of fiscal conservatism, aimed at reviving economic growth and enhancing military capabilities in a new era of European defense.

The announcement spurred sharp rises in European yields, with Germany's 10-year yield peaking at 2.938%, its highest since October 2023. It was slightly up by one basis point to 2.815%. Analysts suggest the vote impact was anticipated, with investor sentiment buoyed unexpectedly in March.

Attention now shifts to upcoming economic indicators and geopolitical developments, notably discussions between US President Trump and Russian President Putin. Central bank decisions and potential tariff implementations are pivotal factors influencing market movements in the coming days.

