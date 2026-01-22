Jagan Mohan Reddy Urges Parliament Focus on Andhra Pradesh Issues
Jagan Mohan Reddy, the YSRCP leader, has instructed party members to prioritize Andhra Pradesh's key issues in Parliament. He emphasized highlighting challenges faced by farmers, youth, women, workers, and vulnerable groups, criticizing the TDP government's handling of rising violence and injustice, particularly against Dalits.
In a bid to address Andhra Pradesh's pressing concerns, YSRCP supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy has called on party members to bring these issues to the forefront in Parliament. Speaking at a gathering at the party's central office in Tadepalli, Reddy highlighted the importance of advocating for farmers, youth, women, and other vulnerable populations.
He encouraged MPs to utilize their platform in both Houses to shed light on key matters such as the dilution of welfare schemes, deteriorating law and order, and Andhra Pradesh's escalating debt crisis. Reddy further accused the TDP government of perpetuating political vendetta and targeting opposition figures.
Addressing concerns over rising violence, Reddy pointed to the murder of YSRCP supporter Manda Salman as a reflection of the injustice faced by Dalits. He instructed MPs to engage with the Scheduled Castes Commission to seek their intervention and safeguard the rights of Dalits.
